Buzzword-Ready Linux Distributions To Watch in 2025

Coming six months after Zorin OS 17.2, this release is powered by Linux kernel 6.8 from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and includes the latest NVIDIA 570 graphics drivers with support for the newest NVIDIA RTX 5000 series graphics cards. This release targets Windows 10 users looking for a replacement OS for their PCS.

Coming a month after LibreOffice 25.2.1, the LibreOffice 25.2.2 point release is here to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Powered by the recently released Linux 6.14 kernel and featuring the latest and greatest GNOME 48 desktop environment, Ubuntu 25.04 (codename Plucky Puffin) promises many goodies like the triple buffering feature from Ubuntu, Papers as the default document viewer replacing Evince, and BeaconDB-powered geolocation services.

Variscite has released the VAR-SOM-AM62P, a new System on Module based on the Texas Instruments Sitara AM62Px processor. This module expands the VAR-SOM product line with enhanced multimedia functionality while maintaining a focus on cost efficiency.

This month, Raspberry Pi launched a device capable of powering its single-board computers over Power-over-Ethernet. The Raspberry Pi PoE+ Injector enables both power and data to be transmitted through a single Ethernet cable, simplifying network infrastructure for projects deployed in remote or difficult-to-access locations.

CrowdSupply recently featured the Firefly Automation Controller, a platform combining Raspberry Pi Compute Module-compatible modules with the STM32H7 microcontroller for industrial applications. With IO-Link Class B channels, it supports communication and control of sensors and actuators.

LILYGO has introduced the T-Deck Pro, an open-source development board with a built-in keyboard and a 3.1-inch e-paper touchscreen. Combining sensor integration with touchscreen functionality, it can be applied to various projects in areas like IoT and portable devices.

Buzzword-Ready Linux Distributions To Watch in 2025

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 28, 2025



[Buzzword] and machine learning have skyrocketed over the past decade, powering everything from natural language processing to autonomous vehicles. At the core of many of these advancements are Linux distributions optimized explicitly for [Buzzword] and ML workloads. In 2025, several distros have rolled out cutting-edge features for researchers, developers, and organizations. This article highlights the most notable [Buzzword]-focused distributions and what's new this year.

