Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Ubuntu ☛ How to build your first model using DSS [Ed: Riding the hype wave]
GenAI is transforming how we approach technology. This blog explores how you can use Canonical’s Data Science Stack (DSS) to set up your environment and dive into Hugging Face’s new self-paced course on LLMs. Learn how to build your first model and explore new GenAI topics this year!
Ubuntu ☛ Your data applications, contained and maintained
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 874
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 874 for the week of January 5 – 11, 2025.
TecMint ☛ Beginner’s Guide to Android Studio and Kotlin Setup on Ubuntu 24.04
If you’re running Ubuntu 24.04 and want to set up Android Studio for Kotlin development, this guide is for you.
Ubuntu ☛ Rsync remote code execution and related vulnerability fixes available
During the coordinated vulnerability response of the above issues, a sixth vulnerability (CVE-2024-12747) which affects how the rsync server handles symlinks was reported by Aleksei Gorban.
Xe's Blog ☛ "No way to prevent this" say users of only language where this regularly happens
In the hours following the release of CVE-2024-12084 for the project rsync, site reliability workers and systems administrators scrambled to desperately rebuild and patch all their systems to fix a heap-based buffer overflow in the rsync daemon allows an attacker to perform out-of-bounds writes with improperly formed checksums in the wire protocol.