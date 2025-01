Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

Backups (also known as Deja Dup) is the default Ubuntu backup utility. It helps you handle scheduling backups and restoring in easy ways on your Ubuntu computers. It is simple by look but rich by feature as it includes ability to save your backups into both network storages as well as online storages such as Nextcloud, Google Drive or OneDrive. To Ubuntu user, Backups fills the purpose of KBackup to Kubuntu users and Windows Backup to Microsoft users. This article is part of our published compilation List of Ubuntu Default Applications and Their Purposes. We hope this helps everyone including you Ubuntu beginners. Now let's start sharing Free Software together once again!

Based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and powered by Linux kernel 6.8, Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” introduces the Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment with a built-in Night Light feature supporting both XOrg and Wayland, a brand new default theme, native dialogs, a much improved Wayland session, simplified sound over-amplification settings, enhanced notifications, Nemo improvements, and more.

Supporting kernels from Linux 4.18 up to the latest Linux 6.12 LTS, OpenZFS 2.3 introduces many great enhancements like support for adding new devices to an existing RAIDZ pool to increase the storage capacity without downtime.

As you may be aware, LXQt 2.1 is the first release of the lightweight desktop environment to introduce an experimental Wayland session through the implementation of a new component called lxqt-wayland-session. The Wayland session supports several compositors, including Labwc, KWin, Wayfire, Hyprland, Sway, River, and Niri.

DXVK 2.5.3 is here to improve support for various video games, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection, TopSpin 2k25, Far Cry 5, Max Payne 3, Bright Memory, Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!, and The Hurricane of the Varstray -Collateral hazard.

Based on the Debian 12.9 repositories, the MX Linux 23.5 release introduces the latest and greatest Xfce 4.20 desktop environment, which is also available from MX Linux’s repositories for existing users using the Xfce and Raspberry Pi editions. One of the biggest features of Xfce 4.20 is experimental Wayland support.