Notepad Next 0.10 Brings Better Bookmark Operations

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 15, 2025



Notepad Next, a lightweight cross-platform open-source code editor inspired by Notepad++, has just released its latest version, 0.10.

One of the most noteworthy changes is the addition of expanded bookmark operations—namely, cut, copy, and delete. This enhancement gives users more control over how they mark and manipulate sections of text, which can be a game-changer when working on large projects.

Furthermore, Notepad Next 0.10 introduces a brand-new Debug Info dialog box, providing quick access to essential diagnostic data. Another major improvement is the option to override the default terminal command, allowing power users to tailor their workflow to individual preferences.