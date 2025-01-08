Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

Last December, I added support for EPEL 10 in my unofficial syslog-ng Git snapshot repository. This week, I call for testing the official syslog-ng EPEL 10 package.

Once I saw in my unofficial syslog-ng repo that syslog-ng compiles fine on EPEL 10, I also started to work on the official package. I hit a roadblock immediately: ivykis (a mandatory dependency of syslog-ng) was missing from EPEL 10. So, right before the Christmas holidays, I submitted two missing dependencies I maintain (ivykis and riemann-c-client) to EPEL 10. As of today, all mandatory and most optional syslog-ng dependencies are available either in the base OS or in EPEL 10.