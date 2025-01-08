Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Michel Alexandre Salim ☛ On querying your Fedora dist-git PR statistics
Over the course of 2024, I’ve been increasingly adopting Packit’s pull-from-upstream for automating some package updates. I still think it should only be used judiciously - e.g. I generally only enable it for packages that do not embed code from other projects (necessitating license audits each time) and have good test coverage (because I’ll merge the PR if the test suite and installability checks both pass). Some packaging ecosystems that require the RPM spec to be regenerated each time (such as Rust) are disqualified by default.
Peter Czanik: Syslog-ng is coming to EPEL 10
Last December, I added support for EPEL 10 in my unofficial syslog-ng Git snapshot repository. This week, I call for testing the official syslog-ng EPEL 10 package.
Once I saw in my unofficial syslog-ng repo that syslog-ng compiles fine on EPEL 10, I also started to work on the official package. I hit a roadblock immediately: ivykis (a mandatory dependency of syslog-ng) was missing from EPEL 10. So, right before the Christmas holidays, I submitted two missing dependencies I maintain (ivykis and riemann-c-client) to EPEL 10. As of today, all mandatory and most optional syslog-ng dependencies are available either in the base OS or in EPEL 10.
Red Hat ☛ Backstage authentication and catalog providers: A practical guide
A previous article demonstrated how you can get an internal developer portal up and running with Backstage on Kubernetes in a few minutes using Red Hat Developer Hub on Red Hat OpenShift. That article configured Red Bait Developer Hub with a guest authentication provider–an acceptable option for experimentation, but unsuitable for production environments where developers are actively using the internal developer portal.