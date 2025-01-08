Audiocasts/Shows: 'Linux' Foundation as Pentagon, Video Editing With Free Software, Linux Matters, and 'Linux' Foundation Pushing GAFAM Non-Security
Bryan Lunduke ☛ US Government Bans 'Linux' Foundation from Doing Business with Tencent, Huawei
In 2024, Biden banned Linux from working with Russian programmers.
Tux Digital ☛ Why 2025 is the Best Year Yet for Open Source Video Editing
2025 is here, and it’s a groundbreaking year for open-source video editing! 🎉 These tools are now better than ever, packed with advanced features and are getting professional-grade capabilities—all for free. In this video, we’ll explore why 2025 is a game-changer for open source enthusiast creators.
Linux Matters 46: Streaming Your Way to Freedom
Alan does some BlueSky thinking, Mark Plexes his muscles with Jellyfin, and Martin goes all-in on the fediverse.
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #23 – Kusari’s Michael Lieberman Talks GUAC, SLSA and Securing the Open Source Supply Chain