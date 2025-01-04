Earlier this year I decided to put my main project Tangerine on hold indefinitely and began prototyping a new renderer in an unfamiliar language using a totally new graphics API with the goal of overcoming all of Tangerine's technical shortcomings. The new renderer is an eccentric CPU ray tracer called Star Machine that boasts the ability to effortlessly push 4k frames at 120hz or better irrespective of scene complexity, a custom coordinate system that limits the play space to roughly 940.7 astronomical units with a constant world resolution of 15 micrometers, and a truly unique visual style. To prove out the underlying theories and help me prioritize what to work on, I am also developing a time trial racing game called Rainy Road.