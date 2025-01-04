today's howtos
-
Aeva ☛ Spline Distance Fields
Earlier this year I decided to put my main project Tangerine on hold indefinitely and began prototyping a new renderer in an unfamiliar language using a totally new graphics API with the goal of overcoming all of Tangerine's technical shortcomings. The new renderer is an eccentric CPU ray tracer called Star Machine that boasts the ability to effortlessly push 4k frames at 120hz or better irrespective of scene complexity, a custom coordinate system that limits the play space to roughly 940.7 astronomical units with a constant world resolution of 15 micrometers, and a truly unique visual style. To prove out the underlying theories and help me prioritize what to work on, I am also developing a time trial racing game called Rainy Road.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Rename Files Using mmv for Advanced Renaming
While there are basic tools like mv and rename, there’s an advanced tool called mmv that makes the process much easier, especially when you need to rename multiple files at once.
-
Thomas Günther ☛ Content representations
Content representations let you serve a page’s content in different formats by adding a file extension to your URL. For example, a page at example.com/about could also be available as about.json and about.xml, each with a different representation of the content.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jupyter Notebook on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Jupyter Notebook has revolutionized the way data scientists, researchers, and developers work with interactive computing environments. This powerful tool allows users to create and share documents containing live code, equations, visualizations, and narrative text. If you’re running Rocky GNU/Linux 9 and want to harness the power of Jupyter Notebook, you’ve come to the right place.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install RustDesk on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
RustDesk is a powerful, open-source remote desktop application that offers a secure and efficient solution for remote access across multiple platforms. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll walk you through the process of installing RustDesk on Rocky GNU/Linux 9, a robust and enterprise-ready GNU/Linux distribution.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Caddy on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Caddy is an open-source web server written in Go, designed with simplicity and security in mind. >
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Steam on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Rocky GNU/Linux 9 stands as a robust enterprise GNU/Linux distribution that offers stability, security, and excellent community support. For many users migrating from other operating systems or distributions, the availability of a wide range of software—particularly gaming platforms—can be a determining factor.
-
ID Root ☛ How to Install Jupyter Notebook on CentOS Stream 10
Jupyter Notebook is a powerful, browser-based interface for interactive coding, data visualization, and documentation. It is widely used by data analysts, machine learning engineers, and researchers to create and share documents containing live code, equations, visualizations, and narrative text.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install GIMP on CentOS Stream 10
GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) is a popular open-source tool for advanced image editing, photo retouching, and graphic design. It offers a professional-grade set of features and supports customization through plugins, brushes, and scripts.
-