Programming Leftovers
The New Stack ☛ C++ Committee Divided on Memory Safety Plans
Memory safety isn’t a top priority for the ISO C++ 26 standard...
Tony Finch ☛ obfuscated C revisited
The International Obfuscated C Code Contest has a newly revamped web site, and the Judges have announced the 28th contest, to coincide with its 40th anniversary. (Or 41st?)
Adolfo Ochagavía ☛ The JIT calculator challenge
Advent of code has come and passed, what should I do now with so much free time? Fear not! The JIT calculator challenge is here.
Sean Conner ☛ It's more like computer security theater than actual security
What I find annoying is the lack of any type of attack as an example. It's always “data from da Intarwebs bad!” without regard to how it's bad. The author just assumes that [attackers] out there have some magical way of executing code on their computer just by the very act of downloading a file. The assumption that some special sequence of HTML can open a network connection to some control server in Moscow or Beijing or Washington, DC and siphon off critical data is just … I don't know, insane to me. Javascript, yes, I can see that happening. But HTML?
Golang
Carlos Becker ☛ Using GoReleaser and GitHub Actions to release Rust and Zig projects
I’m aware that GoReleaser is kind of famous in the Go community, and I’m also aware most Zig and Rust developers might have never heard of it.
This is an attempt to fix it a little bit.
