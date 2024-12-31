Debian 13 “Trixie” Installer Alpha Released with Linux 6.12 LTS, RISCV64 Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 31, 2024



While work on the Debian Trixie series kicked off a few months ago, there wasn’t an official installer available until now. The first alpha version of the Debian 13 Installer is finally here for early adopters and Linux/Debian enthusiasts who want a taste of the new features and improvements.

The Debian 13 “Trixie” installer comes with support for the latest Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, which could be the default kernel used in the final release. It also introduces various hardware improvements, starting with support for the RISCV64 architecture, a 64-bit variant of RISC-V.

