KDE Plasma 6.2.5 Released as the Last Update in the Series with More Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 31, 2024



Coming a little over a month after KDE Plasma 6.2.4, the KDE Plasma 6.2.5 release is strictly a bugfix one addressing a System Settings crash that occurred when plugging in a mouse while viewing the Mouse page, one of the most common recent Powerdevil crashes, and a nasty bug that could cause the lock screen to be all black when using the X11 session.

KDE Plasma 6.2.5 also fixes a crash in the KWin window and composite manager that could occur after running out of file descriptors when using certain non-Intel GPU drivers, a bug that could cause placeholder and typed text to overlap in KRunner’s search field, as well as a strange issue that would cause notifications to be mis-positioned after the first time you dragged any widgets that were on the desktop.

