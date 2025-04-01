Incus 6.11 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released

news

The Incus team has just announced the release of version 6.11 of its container & virtual machine manager, which includes a wide range of improvements. One of the most striking features is its initial support for Linstor, an open-source software designed to manage block storage devices for large Linux server clusters, as an alternative to the tried-and-true Ceph.

On the networking side, many probably don’t know that Incus (and LXC) have traditionally used the 00:16:3e MAC address range—originally allocated by the Xen project. To avoid confusion and provide clearer identification, the project has obtained a new dedicated range, 10:66:6a, specifically intended for LXC and Incus instances.

Moreover, Incus 6.11 introduces a new option to attach network interfaces through USB rather than the default VirtIO device. By setting io.bus=usb, the network card is exposed to the VM as a generic USB device, which can be particularly helpful when dealing with legacy guest operating systems that lack certain drivers.