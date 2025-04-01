news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 01, 2025



Quoting: 4 reasons why LibreOffice downloads are way up (hint: you'll relate) | ZDNET —

LibreOffice, the open-source alternative to Microsoft Office, is seeing a serious uptick in downloads (as first reported by Computerworld ) with February's release of version 25.2. According to the Document Foundation, LibreOffice, which runs on Linux, MacOS, and Windows, now boasts around 200 million worldwide users.

Document Foundation's Mike Saunders said that the exact number of total users is difficult to pinpoint, as the Foundation does not track users in order to maintain their privacy. Sanders also noted that downloads of LibreOffice have been climbing with every new release, which is a good indicator that The Document Foundation is doing something right.