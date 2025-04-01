news
Firefox 138 Is Out for Public Beta Testing with New Contrast Control Settings
With vertical tabs and tab groups now available to everyone, Firefox 138 looks like a smaller update promising only support for copying links for background tabs using the tabstrip context menu on Linux and macOS systems, as well as an improved address and credit card autofill feature that better handles dynamically updated forms.
The new tab groups feature introduced in Firefox 137 is rolling out progressively, which means that not all users will get it at the same time. With the Firefox 138 beta release, Mozilla adds more tab grouping features, such as “Add Tabs to New Tab Group” and “Remove from Group” right-click tab menu entries.