posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 29, 2025



Quoting: This Week in Plasma: zero VHI bugs and much more - KDE Blogs —

Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in Plasma"! Every week we cover the highlights of what's happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more.

This week we drilled into the outstanding bug lists, and drove the number of HI and VHI priority bugs down to their lowest ever numbers! In addition, we boosted performance, made high-visibility improvements to notification history and screen locking, implemented support for multiple cross-desktop standards, and way more! So, quite a big week.