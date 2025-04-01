We could (and have) come up with another twenty of these attributes. With 95% confidence, we’re sure that most people would agree that everything we’ve thought of is important. But with 100% confidence, we are certain we would disagree on how substantial these characteristics are. Surely, unit testing is more important than the popularity of the package? But how important is the documentation quality relative to the number of maintainers?

It all depends on why we are asking. It’s all about your risk appetite.