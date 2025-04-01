news
Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Should I Use Your R Package?
We could (and have) come up with another twenty of these attributes. With 95% confidence, we’re sure that most people would agree that everything we’ve thought of is important. But with 100% confidence, we are certain we would disagree on how substantial these characteristics are. Surely, unit testing is more important than the popularity of the package? But how important is the documentation quality relative to the number of maintainers?
It all depends on why we are asking. It’s all about your risk appetite.
Terence Eden ☛ Pretty Print HTML using PHP 8.4’s new HTML DOM
Those whom the gods would send mad, they first teach recursion.
PHP 8.4 introduces a new Dom\HTMLDocument class it is a modern HTML5 replacement for the ageing XHTML based DOMDocument. You can read more about how it works - the short version is that it reads and correctly sanitises HTML and turns it into a nested object. Hurrah!
Keith Harrison ☛ SwiftUI Accessibility Language
If you’re working on any sort of language learning application you might want a view showing text in two different languages: [...]
Python
Nicholas Tietz-Sokolsky ☛ Shadowing in Python gave me an UnboundLocalError
There's this thing in Python that always trips me up. It's not that tricky, once you know what you're looking for, but it's not intuitive for me, so I do forget. It's that shadowing a variable can sometimes give you an UnboundLocalError!
It happened to me last week while working on a workflow engine with a coworker. We were refactoring some of the code.
Java
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install WildFly Application Server with Nginx Reverse Proxy on Debian 12
WildFly, formerly JBoss, is a free and open-source application server that helps you build and deploy Java web applications. It's written in Java and compliant with Java EE (Enterprise Edition) specifications. WildFly was created by JBoss but is now developed by RedHat. It is a powerful, production-ready, modular, and lightweight application server that provides all the necessary tools and features to run and deploy Java web applications.
WildFly is a cross-platform application server that provides tools for Java applications such as EJBs, JPA, Servlets, JAX-RS, Batch, and security.
