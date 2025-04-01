news
Games: Last of Us Part II Remastered, Monster Train 2, Vampire Survivors, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Last of Us Part II Remastered is Steam Deck Verified
What could be the biggest surprise of the year — The Last of Us Part II Remastered releases on Steam on April 3rd, and Valve just gave it the green Steam Deck Verified checkmark.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Monster Train 2 is Steam Deck Verified ahead of release
Great news for gamers on the go as Monster Train 2 from Shiny Shoe / Big Fan Games is Steam Deck Verified. It hasn't even released yet so Valve got in early for this one. Top news for Desktop Linux players too, since this means it should run without problems on your favourite distro as Valve tested it with the latest Proton 9.0-4.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Rogue Kingdoms blends tower defense with Vampire Survivors action and will have full Steam Deck support
With an upgrade system that's a little inspired by the popularity of Vampire Survivors and all the games that followed, Rogue Kingdoms combines some interesting looking tower defense gameplay with direct hero control and roguelike elements.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Critter Cove gets a major performance update - should work better on Steam Deck
Critter Cove is an open world life sim and town building game set in a cozy post-apocalyptic paradise. It's currently in Early Access and a recent update brings a big performance improvement to it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ ProtonUp-Qt v2.12 brings a new Steam Deck theme and support for Proton-CachyOS
ProtonUp-Qt is a tool to add extra compatibility tools on Linux / Steam Deck like GE-Proton. A new release out now with version 2.12.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Linux support for Command & Conquer Generals Zero Hour is coming along now it's open source
Now that the code for Command & Conquer Generals (along with other classic RTS games from EA) is open source, the community is working on getting it working natively on Linux without the need of Wine / Proton.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Nearly two years after the last update, Quake II RTX 1.8 is out with Quake 2 Remastered map support
Lightspeed Studios / NVIDIA have recently updated Quake II RTX, their ray-traced reimagining of id software’s old school classic. The 1.8 comes nearly two years since the last update to the game, and it brings in some fun new tricks to the game.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Satisfactory will get controller support with the massive 1.1 update
Due to get an experimental build for you to test it early tomorrow, controller support is coming to Satisfactory along with a whole bunch of other big upgrades.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has lost its Steam Deck Verified rating
Valve's Steam Deck rating system is generally quite correct, but there are clearly some times when it isn't. Thankfully, Valve do go back over various games to re-test them and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been hit with a downgraded rating.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cassette Beasts is getting a new companion character and story quest
Cassette Beasts from Bytten Studio has a fresh update announced for release on April 7th, bringing in a number of extras to the already fantastic and unique monster catcher.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Historical strategy game Old World switches to Vulkan for Linux / Steam Deck
Mohawk Games continue releasing some pretty big updates to their Civilization like game Old World, with the latest aiming to fix up lots of issues and improve performance.