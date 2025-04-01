news
How to add and automount a hard disk in GNU/Linux using KDE Partition Manager
If you have an existing installation of a GNU/Linux distribution, like Fedora KDE or Kubuntu, that uses the KDE Plasma desktop environment, and you want to add an extra hard disk for storage, the graphical application to use is called KDE Partition Manager.
Add and automount a hard disk in GNU/Linux using GNOME Disks
If you have an existing GNU/Linux installation, like GNU/Linux Mint, that uses the Disks, or GNOME Disks, graphical application for disk management, this tutorial gives you a step-by-step guide on how to use it to add and automount an extra hard disk for storage to that installation.
Groot Koerkamp ☛ Path Pruning Revisited
One thing that becomes clear with mapping is that we don’t quite know where exactly to start the semi-global alignments. This can be fixed by adding some buffer/padding, but this remains slightly ugly and iffy.
Instead, I’m going to attempt to explain a new approach here. Some details are still a bit unclear to me on how exactly they’d work, but I have good hope it can all be worked out.
Andy Bell ☛ Minding the gaps: A new way to draw separators in CSS
The gap capability in layout is — in my opinion — one of the most powerful capabilities CSS has added…ever. There’s a problem with it though: if you want separator lines, you’re stuck with hacks.
[Old] Chiark ☛ Drop versus Reject
Many people advocate configuring packet filters with a mostly-closed policies that drop packets that they do not know to be safe. This leads to problems for users that are hard for them to diagnose while offering no additional security.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenBoard on Fedora 41
Digital education tools have revolutionized teaching methods, and OpenBoard stands out as an exceptional open-source interactive whiteboard application. Designed specifically for educators, OpenBoard combines traditional teaching methodologies with digital capabilities, providing a versatile platform for creating engaging educational content.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Lynis on Debian 12
Securing your Debian 12 system should be a top priority in today’s increasingly complex digital landscape. One of the most effective tools for enhancing your system’s security posture is Lynis, a powerful open-source security auditing tool.
MWL ☛ New book launches on Kickstarter tomorrow, but no title yet?
My new book launches on Kickstarter on April Fools’ Day. This is not a coincidence. It absolutely follows in the footsteps of Ed Mastery, the Networknomicon, and the Savaged by Systemd audiobook. What is it? Not telling. I do have hopes for it, though. I also have a blurb for it, from a famous author.
Evan Hahn ☛ Notes from March 2025
Here’s a little roundup of things I’ve done in March. Also see my entries from February and January.
Words I wrote in March
I published a few blog posts this month:
“Why ‘alias’ is my last resort for aliases” explains why I prefer defining scripts over shell aliases. I’ve been doing this for years and finally wrote about it.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Get a Cheatsheet for Any Command in the Linux Terminal
Ever wanted a cheat code for writing Linux commands without consulting the manpages every time and understanding their usage? Well, there's a tool for that called cheat. Whether you need a quick refresher or want to get familiar with a new command, cheat is the tool to guide you.
[...]
Say you use the sed command a lot. Now, it has many options. Reading the manpages doesn't always help. And searching on the internet for your specific use case can also feel time-consuming. In such scenarios, you can use the cheat command to see some common use cases of sed with practical examples.
HowTo Geek ☛ 7 Things Nobody Tells You About Dual Booting Linux and Windows
Are you considering dual booting Linux and Windows? Do you want to play it safe and avoid potential pitfalls before diving in? After a decade of breaking and fixing my multi-boot setups, I've compiled seven crucial truths that nobody tells you about dual booting.
While dual booting isn’t the most technically challenging thing, it can present some problems down the line if you don’t know what you’re doing. Thankfully, you have me, and I’ve been using a multi-boot system for a decade now.
[...]
You see, Windows has a particularly self-centered approach to installation. It assumes itself to be the only operating system on your computer and overwrites any existing boot managers without asking. If you install Linux first and then Windows second, Windows will overwrite GRUB (the Linux boot manager), leaving you with a system that boots straight into Windows with no option to access your Linux installation.
However, installing Linux after Windows allows it to detect your Windows installation during setup. Most Linux installers are smart enough to configure GRUB automatically to include both operating systems in the boot menu, ensuring a seamless dual-boot experience.