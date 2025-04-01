news
BSD: OpenBSD and FreeBSD Stories
-
Erik Wintr ☛ Dipping my toes in OpenBSD, in Amsterdam
Originally I planned to make this post a simple recipe. Just follow these steps, and you have your website running in no time. But now I know it won't work like that. At least not for everyone. Instead, I'll just give you the list of resources I used and the first version of the configuration files that worked. The ingredient you need to add is some time and effort.
I think it is worth it, though. It all feels rock solid. Technology that is simple and boring in the best way possible. Something you can depend on.
-
FreeBSD ☛ February 2025 Laptop Support and Usability Project Update
Laptop Sleep — Sleep using S0ix and s2idle low power states. A new power management driver (acpi_spmc) has been developed that can understand device power requirements and help laptops enter deeper sleep states.
Faster WiFi rates — WiFi 4 (802.11n) and WiFi 5 (802.11ac) support is now available to test for data rates at high throughput and very high throughput on modern iwlwifi (AX2xx and BExxx) chipsets.
-
Eugene Andrienko ☛ My way to remove “Linuxisms” from FreeBSD
This is where I see the pattern. If in the Linux world there are many examples of throwing away software that has served people for years or decades and can (and should, I think) be updated to adapt to the changed reality (e.g. ifconfig). Then in the FreeBSD world such software just … gets the necessary updates and continues to be used.
In my journey to install and use the simple system with the good old software I encountered some problems. Sometimes, when I install a simple program, like conky or dunst — the pkg tries to install Wayland as a dependency! Or PulseAudio (thankfully, there is no SystemD in the FreeBSD world). Of course, I do not want these things in my simple system based on the X server, OSS and good old initialization scripts.
-
[Old] Mathieu Aumont ☛ Why do I run FreeBSD for my home servers.
Everything is simple , everything is documented, everything make sense. Ok things are probably a bit “old-school” and use the old Unix-way to do thing.
But this is what we like/needs in production : simplicity and stability !