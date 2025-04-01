BSD: OpenBSD and FreeBSD Stories

Originally I planned to make this post a simple recipe. Just follow these steps, and you have your website running in no time. But now I know it won't work like that. At least not for everyone. Instead, I'll just give you the list of resources I used and the first version of the configuration files that worked. The ingredient you need to add is some time and effort.

I think it is worth it, though. It all feels rock solid. Technology that is simple and boring in the best way possible. Something you can depend on.