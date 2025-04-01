Latest in redhat.com

While businesses emphasize centralized, secure development environments, developers often struggle with the high-end hardware requirements of traditional desktop IDEs. The Red Hat OpenShift Dev Spaces 3.19 release brings the best of both worlds to developers by introducing a local development experience for the following JetBrains IDEs:

IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate

WebStorm

PyCharm

RubyMine

CLion

Now users can seamlessly integrate their cloud-native development environments with the local JetBrains IDE experience (Figure 1).