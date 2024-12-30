posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 30, 2024



Quoting: 8 Ubuntu Tips and Tricks for First-Time Users —

Ubuntu isn’t a like-for-like Windows replacement. It’s still a Linux distribution, and getting to grips with how a Linux distro works can take time. Thankfully, these steps can make the process of switching from Windows to Linux much easier.

While other Linux flavors like Linux Mint are also great for beginners, I’ll always have a fondness for Ubuntu. It’s the first Linux distro I ever tried, nearly twenty years ago, and it’s come a long way since. However, if you’re a diehard Windows fan, these Windows-like Linux distros might be more up your street.