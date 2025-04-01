news
Programming Leftovers
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: Rblpapi 0.3.15 on CRAN: Several Refinements
Version 0.3.16 of the Rblpapi package arrived on CRAN today. Rblpapi provides a direct interface between R and the Bloomberg Terminal via the C++ API provided by Bloomberg (but note that a valid Bloomberg license and installation is required).
Qt ☛ Qt for MCUs 2.10 Out Now!
Qt is pleased to announce Qt for MCUs 2.10, a release packed with exciting new features designed to broaden GUI capabilities across IoT, consumer, and automotive segments. This update is filled with enhancements that will empower developers to create even more dynamic and efficient applications.
This blog lists some of the standout highlights from the 2.10 release.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RProtoBuf 0.4.24 on CRAN: Minor Polish
A new maintenance release 0.4.24 of RProtoBuf arrived on CRAN today. RProtoBuf provides R with bindings for the Google Protocol Buffers (“ProtoBuf”) data encoding and serialization library used and released by Google, and deployed very widely in numerous projects as a language and operating-system agnostic protocol.
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Raku Weekly 2025.13 A Component Journey
Fernando Correa de Oliveira again has written a very nice blog post: The Evolution of Web Component Modules in Raku: A Journey of Diverse Approaches. In it they provide a historic overview of web components that have been developed in the Raku Programming Language over the years.
Games
SuperTuxKart is moving to Godot
Dear all SuperTuxKart fans,
After a long time, we have finally chosen to switch to the Godot Engine. This is a significant step for us, and we want to take a moment to explain why we’re making this change and what it means for the project.
Over the years, it has become increasingly more difficult to keep SuperTuxKart working and maintained, and has consumed tons of time and effort for the team just to keep it working. This switch to Godot is supposed to help alleviate the pain and give us a more modern and flexible engine to work on for the future of the game.
Firefox
Firefox Developer Experience: Network override in Firefox DevTools
With Firefox 137 comes a new feature for the Network Monitor: network response override!
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox DevTools Newsletter — 135
Developer Tools help developers write and debug websites on Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 135 release cycle.
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox DevTools Newsletter — 136
Developer Tools help developers write and debug websites on Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 136 release cycle.
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Privacy Blog: Mozilla Mornings: Unleashing PETs – Regulating Online Ads for a Privacy-First Future
Our first edition of Mozilla Mornings in 2025 will explore the state of online advertising and what needs to change to ensure a fairer, healthier, and privacy-respecting ads ecosystem where everyone stands to benefit.
The European regulatory landscape for online advertising is at a turning point. Regulators step up enforcement under the GDPR, the DMA and the DSA and industry players explore alternatives to cookies. Despite these advancements, online advertising remains an area where users do not experience strong privacy protections, and the withdrawal of the ePrivacy Regulation proposal can only exacerbate these concerns.
