news
today's leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
OpenSUSE ☛ Traveling to oSC25? Important Information About Visas
If you are not a citizen of a Schengen country, you should check the visa requirements and exemptions for entry into Germany. Some participants may also need a formal invitation letter explaining the nature of the visit. An alphabetical list of countries requiring an invitation letter is available on the Federal Foreign Office website. If you require such a letter, please email ddemaio@opensuse.org as soon as possible.
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Mozilla
-
Mozilla ☛ Spring cleaning? Watch out for these product categories while online shopping
Spring is in the air, which means it’s time to swap stuffy winter layers to fresh air — and maybe confront the dust bunnies that moved in while you were busy. If you’re gearing up for a deep Spring clean or some much needed home maintenance, chances are you’re heading online to stock up on supplies. But before you fill up that cart, let’s talk about something a little less refreshing: the flood of unreliable product reviews that can make finding quality products harder than it should be.
-
-
-
-
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
-
Exponential-e Ltd ☛ £3 million fine for healthcare MSP with sloppy security after it was hit by ransomware attack
The fine imposed by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) confirms that managed service provider Advanced Computer Software Group failed to fully implement security measures such as multi-factor authentication (MFA) coverage prior to a cyber-attack in August 2022.
As the ICO explains, hackers launched a ransomware attack on systems at Advanced health and care subsidiary via an account that was not protected with MFA.
-
The Register UK ☛ Ransomware crews add EDR killers to their arsenal
The malware has different ways of accomplishing this. EDRKillShifter, for example, first seen deployed by RansomHub in August 2024, exploits legitimate but vulnerable drivers on Windows machines to terminate EDR products.
More recently, ESET researchers spotted this custom EDR killer being repurposed by rival gangs like Medusa, BianLian, and Play.
-