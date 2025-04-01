today's leftovers

There is increasing innovation occurring with generative AI (gen AI), as many exciting upstream projects, research papers, and more happen. Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is a general-purpose platform for running a wide variety of workloads and use cases. Specifically, using Podman on RHEL provides a great platform to experience these exciting upstream technologies.

In this article, I’ll describe my experience using Podman on RHEL with the Microsoft TRELLIS project, which is a generative Hey Hi (AI) tool that transforms images into 3D assets.