news
today's leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat ☛ How to run TRELLIS on RHEL with Podman
There is increasing innovation occurring with generative AI (gen AI), as many exciting upstream projects, research papers, and more happen. Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is a general-purpose platform for running a wide variety of workloads and use cases. Specifically, using Podman on RHEL provides a great platform to experience these exciting upstream technologies.
In this article, I’ll describe my experience using Podman on RHEL with the Microsoft TRELLIS project, which is a generative Hey Hi (AI) tool that transforms images into 3D assets.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 885
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 885 for the week of March 23 – 29, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Openwashing
Silicon Angle ☛ OpenAI to launch its first ‘open-weights’ model since 2019 [Ed: It's the latest Microsoft openwashing]
OpenAI is looking to experiment with a more “open” strategy, detailing its plans to release its first “open-weights” model to the developer community later this year. The company has created a feedback form for developers on its website to provide input into the makeup of the new model, which is still under development.
PR Newswire ☛ The Linux Foundation Announces the Launch of NeoNephos to Advance Digital Autonomy in Europe
NeoNephos, one of the first concrete open source outcomes of the IPCEI-CIS EU investment, emerges as a response to the growing demand for secure, scalable, and transparent cloud solutions that support European goals of digital sovereignty. By bringing together leading organizations, technology providers, and academic institutions, the foundation will serve as a hub for developing and promoting open source solutions that empower European enterprises and public sector entities.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Jim Nielsen ☛ Don’t Forget the Meta Theme-Color Tag
Ever used a website where you toggle from light mode to dark mode and the web site changes but the chrome around the browser doesn’t?
To illustrate, take a look at this capture of my blog on an iPhone. When you toggle the theme from light to dark, note how the website turns white but status bar stays black.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice Conference 2025: Location proposals
The Document Foundation (TDF) has received two different proposals for the organisation of the LibreOffice Conference 2025. TDF Members will receive an email asking them to cast a vote and decide which will be the final venue.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Andre Franca ☛ Thoughts on Sveltia-CMS
One of the most immediate benefits I’ve noticed using Sveltia-CMS is how much it has streamlined the process of publishing content. Before giving it a go, my workflow involved using a text editor, managing content through Git, and pushing updates manually. That always felt cumbersome, especially when I wanted to make quick edits or push out a simple post or note. Each time, I’d need to open my text editor, ensure that markdown was correctly formatted, commit the changes, and push them to my repository. This workflow, while manageable, often felt like overkill for smaller updates. Sveltia-CMS changed that by offering a more straightforward way to interact with my content. Now, I can manage posts directly through a clean interface without needing to dive into my editor or navigate Git’s command-line interface. It saves time and reduces friction, which ultimately encourages me to post more frequently.
Michał Sapka ☛ My new Emacs (and Ruby) based Static Site Generator
What a beautiful site, you might say. I'm sure it runs Hugo, you might add. WRONG! This site is built using a custom, state of the art static site generator. Well, not really "state of the art" as I was learning Elisp when writing, but hey. It works and I am hella proud of it!
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
Open Access/Content
EDRI ☛ CIR Open Source Film Awards 2025
Organised by the Centre for Information Resilience (CIR), the Open Source Film Awards celebrate the power and impact of open source investigations in journalism. The awards take place during the International Journalism Festival in Perugia, Italy, and recognise innovative visual storytelling that uses open source techniques to expose truths and hold power to account. Winners receive CIR's G.O.A.T. trophy and a one-year starter subscription to Planet satellite imagery.
