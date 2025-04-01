LibreByte Uses Tux Machines in Video About Sleeping Cycles of Linus Torvalds and Richard Stallman

Not all my shirts are red or purple, but many are. I like those colors.

None of my shirts carry messages (such as words or symbols). That practice strikes me as lacking dignity, almost like being a sandwich man , so I won't wear clothing with symbols, not even for causes I support. This is not a matter of ethical disapproval, so I don't mind selling hats and shirts with free software slogans on behalf of the FSF; but I choose not to wear them myself.

As a matter of principle, I refuse to own a tie.

I find ties uncomfortable, so I don't wear them. If ties were simply a clothing option, I would decline to use them but there would be no reason to make a fuss about it. However, there is an absurd social pressure on men to wear ties as a way of sucking up to business.

When I worked at MIT, I was shocked that MIT graduates, who due to their ability and skill could have almost dictated employment terms, instead felt compelled to wear ties to job interviews, even with companies that (they knew) had the sense not to ask them to wear ties on the job.

I think the tie means, "I will be so subservient as an employee that I will do even totally senseless things just because you tell me to." Going to a job interview without a tie is a way of saying you don't want your job to demand that.

The people who yield to the pressure to wear ties are victim-coperpetrators: each one who wears a tie at work increases the pressure on others. This is a central concept for understanding other forms of propagating nastiness, including nonfree software and Facebook. In fact, it was in regard to ties that I first recognized this phenomenon.

I don't condemn victim-coperpetrators, since they are primarily victims and only secondarily perpetrators, and they mostly are not aware of the latter aspect. But I feel a responsibility not to contribute to the pressure on others. I hope my refusal to wear a tie will make it easier for you to refuse as well.

The first time I visited Croatia, that country had a major PR campaign about being the place of origin of the necktie. ("Cravate" and "Croat" are related words.) You can imagine my distaste for that campaign — in response, I referred to that country as "Tieland" for a while.

The Free Software Foundation's dress code says that a propeller beanie is required, but other clothing is optional. However, we don't enforce it.