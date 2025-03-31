Developer Revives Iconic Desktop Weather App for Linux

news

Typhoon’s developer Archisman Panigrahi has revived his effort, moved source code from Launchpad to GitHub, reworked it, and switched to Open-Meteo, the open source meteorological API other Linux weather apps use.

Now ready for its time in the sun, the first new version of Typhoon to be released in almost 7 years is available to download.

When it comes to checking the weather on a computer, Linux users aren’t short on options.

Meteorological obsessives can dive into detailed weather apps like Mousam; GNOME Weather caters to no-frills forecast fans; and all manner of extensions, applets, desktop widgets, CLI tools, etc satisfy niche tastes in-between.

Of course, a great many people prefer to check the weather forecast on a website in their preferred browser, open an app on their smartphone, see it on their smartwatch, or (old fashioned) look out a window – all equally valid.