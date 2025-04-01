news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 01, 2025



Quoting: postmarketOS // In search for a better keyboard —

In our previous blog post 2025 Priorities: Reliability, Audio, Cameras and More, we asked "is there anything that you find terribly important that we have missed here?". And indeed, there was one thing that people would have liked us to focus more on, which is a better keyboard experience.

This was unbelievably great timing, because we are actually integrating a new keyboard with the following features:

Word complete suggestions Swiping Autocorrection of misspelled words Smart detection of what you meant to type vs. which buttons you have actually hit with your fingers