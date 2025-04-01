news
Web Browsers/Web Servers: wget, curl, and Brave
University of Toronto ☛ I'm working to switch from wget to curl (due to Fedora)
I've been using wget for a long time now, which means that I've developed a lot of habits, reflexes and even little scripts around it. Then wget2 happened, or more exactly Fedora switched from wget to wget2 (and Ubuntu is probably going to follow along). I'm very much not a fan of wget2 (also); I find it has both worse behavior and worse output than classical wget, in ways that routinely get in my way. Or got in my way before I started retraining myself to use curl instead of wget.
Daniel Stenberg ☛ HTTPS RR in curl
RFC 9460 describes a DNS Resource Record (RR) named HTTPS. To highlight that it is exactly this DNS record called HTTPS we speak of, we try to always call it HTTPS RR using both words next to each other.
curl currently offers experimental support for HTTPS RR in git. Experimental means you need to enable it explicitly in the build to have it present.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Zorin OS (Linux) Ditches Firefox for Brave
The fallout from Mozilla's Terms of Use change continues, as a prominent GNU/Linux distribution switches web browsers.