Command Line Email With Mutt: Manage Your Inbox in the Terminal

Dec 30, 2024



Not a fan of webapps for email but find traditional mail clients too bulky and slow? Try a more minimalist approach, sending and receiving your email from the command line with Mutt.

An Introduction to Mutt

Mutt is a text-based email client with a colorful slogan: "All mail clients suck. This one just sucks less."

Though it is far from the first text-based email client, it is fairly long-running, with the project having kicked off in 1995. The project was written from scratch, though the interface was originally based on the ELM email client, first released in 1986, and updated with features from other clients like PINE.

Despite its age, Mutt has kept up with the times, at least in terms of supporting technology like PGP and support for message threading. That said, development has slowed in terms of features.

If Mutt development is too slow for you, NeoMutt rolls in many patches that haven't made it to Mutt yet, like a sidebar for navigating between folders, for example. NeoMutt can even read your Mutt configuration file, though this won't work the other way around if you use NeoMutt-specific features.

