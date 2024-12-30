Linux 6.13-rc5

It's been another week, but I'm happy to report that clearly most people actually seem to have been enjoying the holidays, because rc5 is tiny. We've got less than a hundred non-merge commits for the week, which is pretty much unheard of. Good job (or rather - lack there-of).

And hey, we still have NYE coming up, so let's aim for another calm and relaxing week, and then we can hopefully get back to the usual development cadence after that. Ok?

Tiny shortlog appended.

Linus