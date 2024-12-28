Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (node-postcss), Fedora (age, dr_libs, incus, libxml2, moodle, and python-sql), and SUSE (poppler and python-grpcio).
Hackaday ☛ This Week In Security: License Plates, TP-Link, And Attacking Devs
We’re covering two weeks of news today, which is handy, because the week between Christmas and New Years is always a bit slow.
Silicon Angle ☛ AI agents may lead the next wave of cyberattacks
While artificial intelligence agents are expected to lead the next wave of Hey Hi (AI) innovation, they’ll also empower cyberattackers with a more potent set of tools to probe for an exploit vulnerabilities in enterprise defenses. That’s according to Reed McGinley-Stempel, chief executive officer of identity platform startup Stytch Inc.
SANS ☛ Phishing for Banking Information, (Fri, Dec 27th)
It is again the time of the year when scammers are asking to verify banking information, whether it is credit cards, bank card, package shipping information, winning money, etc. Last night I received a text message to verify a credit card, it is case a Bank of Montreal (BMO) credit card.
Chromium
The Record ☛ Cyber startup employee [breached] to distribute malicious Chrome extension | The Record from Recorded Future News
An unidentified threat actor has compromised an administrative account of a data security startup, using it to distribute a malicious update for its Chrome browser extension.
Swiss-founded security firm Cyberhaven said the hack occurred on Christmas and that the company removed the malicious package from the Chrome Web Store within 60 minutes of detection.
