Pop_OS LTS, which is on Ubuntu 22.04, was supposed to release an LTS upgrade to 24.04 earlier in the year. However, every developer in System 76 is focused on getting Cosmic ready for release. Cosmic is their new Linux Desktop Environment. So nobody on Pop_OS gets to upgrade until they are ready to deliver Cosmic, which is currently at Alpha 4. I thought about upgrading and then just installing Gnome 46, but there is no upgrade path. My only option is a full install. If I'm going to do that I might as well move to a new flavor of Linux. But first I had to re-partition my drive to get /home in its own partition. System 76 really should ship with /home in a dedicated partition, but that is a different issue for a different day. The partitioning went just fine, no issues at all.