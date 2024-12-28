today's howtos
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install Sigil 2.3.1 in Ubuntu 24.04 / GNU/Linux Mint 22
This is a step by step guide shows how to install Sigil ePub ebook editor (v2.3.1 so far) by either using Flatpak package or building from the source tarball. Sigil is a popular free and open-source ePub ebook editor that works in Windows, Linux, and macOS. However, it does not provide official packages for Linux.
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Setup Agent Node in Jenkins Step-by-Step
In this blog post, we will cover how to setup agent node in Jenkins step-by-step.
BSD
Joel P ☛ Lab Notes | Running NetBSD 10.1 on a 1998 Toshiba laptop
Here are my notes on running NetBSD 10.1 on my first personal laptop that I still keep, a 1998 i586 Toshiba Satellite Pro with 81Mb of RAM and a 1Gb IBM 2.5" IDE HD. In summary, the latest NetBSD runs well on this old hardware using an IDE to CF adapter and several changes to the i386 GENERIC kernel.
Debian Family
Chris O'Donnnell ☛ Pop_OS to Debian
Pop_OS LTS, which is on Ubuntu 22.04, was supposed to release an LTS upgrade to 24.04 earlier in the year. However, every developer in System 76 is focused on getting Cosmic ready for release. Cosmic is their new Linux Desktop Environment. So nobody on Pop_OS gets to upgrade until they are ready to deliver Cosmic, which is currently at Alpha 4. I thought about upgrading and then just installing Gnome 46, but there is no upgrade path. My only option is a full install. If I'm going to do that I might as well move to a new flavor of Linux. But first I had to re-partition my drive to get /home in its own partition. System 76 really should ship with /home in a dedicated partition, but that is a different issue for a different day. The partitioning went just fine, no issues at all.
