Retro, Open Hardware, and Mobile
Hackaday ☛ LDU Decoded: The Untold Tale Of LEGO Dimensions
LEGO bricks might look simplistic, but did you know there’s an actual science behind their sizes? Enter LDUs — LEGO Draw Units — the minuscule measurement standard that allows those tiny interlocking pieces to fit together seamlessly. In a recent video [Brick Sculpt] breaks down this fascinating topic.
Mike Rockwell ☛ Framework: Hardware
Continuing my discussion of the Framework laptop that I started earlier this month. Today, I’m going to talk a bit about the notable hardware components of the machine.
As a bit of an aside, this one took me a little longer to finish writing than I originally expected. The Christmas season is always hectic, but for some reason this year felt like it was especially so. I’m still hoping to have the final part of this series published before the end of the year, though, in which I’ll share some final thoughts and touch on how the Framework feels to use.
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Two special Amiga 4000s: Rebuilding Jops
Now that the motherboard work is finished, it is time to rebuild. Lots of 3D printing involved in this one, let’s dive in.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Lemontron, an open source, fully-portable 3D printer, has arrived— Can be transported in an empty filament box
Open source 3D printer Lemontron debuts, with build pricing beginning at roughly $413 and a footprint small enough to be transported in a common filament box.
Guido Günther: Phosh 2024 in Retrospect
As in 2023 I took another look back at what changed in Phosh in 2024 and instead of just updating my notes why not again share it here.
The Phosh developers focus from day one was to make devices running Phosh daily drivable without having to resort to any proprietary OSes as a fallback. So the past years were often dominated by adding essential features to make that possible and reliable at all.
CNX Software ☛ Murata Type 2FR is the world’s smallest tri-radio IoT module with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and Thread connectivity
Murata has recently launched the world’s smallest tri-radio IoT modules, the Type 2FR/2FP series, as well as the Type 2KL/2LL series for hosted solutions. These compact modules feature tri-radio communication, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and Thread, with Matter provisioning for interoperability.
CNX Software ☛ HiFi-Amped is a Raspberry Pi Audio HAT with dual DACs and class-D amplifiers
Sonocotta’s HiFi-Amped is a Raspberry Pi Audio HAT designed for Raspberry Pi single-board computers. It features dual PCM5100 DACs and TPA3110 (2x15W @ 8-Ω or 1x 30-W @ 4-Ω) class D amplifiers for high sound quality and power efficiency. Key features of this module include support for both small and large speakers, an external power source to drive speakers and power the Raspberry Pi, and the ability to shut down the amplifiers using GPIO pins for minimal noise when not in use. This makes it ideal for creating a Raspberry Pi-based media center or audio streaming setup.
CNX Software ☛ GigaDevice GD32H75E – A 600MHz Arm Cortex-M7 MCU with an EtherCAT SubDevice Controller
GigaDevice has launched its first EtherCAT SubDevice Controller with the GDSCN832 along with the 600 MHz GD32H75E Arm Cortex-M7 microcontroller series which incorporates the EtherCAT SubDevice Controller. The GH32G57E microcontroller also comes with 1024KB SRAM, 3840 KB flash with protection, up to two Ethernet PHY, USB Full Speed and High-Speed interfaces, and a range of peripherals and timers.