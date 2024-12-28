posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 28, 2024



Quoting: Plasma power management woes and solutions —

I cannot express how much this string of problems, culminating in the power management issues, has harmed my good feeling about the laptop, about the operating system, about the general prospect of Linux being a viable option for home use. I am fully aware that bugs can happen, but I am also fully aware of the lack of rigor, testing and formal procedures in the software development space, Linux included. I refuse to accept the modern methodologies as the correct way of doing things. I'd rather see things slow down 10x and be tested 10x more, than have to handle random nonsense like the above.

Well, I cannot solve all of the world problems, but I have a laptop I need to use, and use it properly. The workarounds I outlined above helped me quite some. Ideally, they won't be necessary at all, and they will be fixed in the next round of updates. I also cannot promise you will have the same "luck" I have. But since I'm a dreamer and an eternal optimist, please try the tips and tricks I outlined in this tutorial. Namely, fiddle with the timeouts, disable/enable screen switch off, disable KScreen 2, and restart the power service. You might regain your full, peaceful productivity, as it should be. You might. Take care, fellow Don Quixotians.