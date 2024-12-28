Tux Machines

Atomic Echo Base Enables Voice Recognition for M5 Atom Series

MYIR Introduces Low-Cost SoM Powered by Allwinner T536 Processor

MYIR has introduced the MYC-LT536 SoM, powered by the Allwinner T536 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor, and designed for industrial and IoT applications. It is also supported by a compatible development board featuring dual GbE ports, NVMe PCIe support, and wireless connectivity.

DietPi December 2024 News (Version 9.7)

The December 23, 2024 release of DietPi v9.9 introduces several enhancements, new images for additional devices, and a range of bug fixes. This update improves support for single-board computers from Orange Pi and FriendlyELEC, enhances software tools, and addresses critical issues reported by the community.

How To Create Desktop Shortcuts on Kubuntu

This tutorial will show you how to create desktop shortcuts on Kubuntu. Kubuntu is a computer operating system based on Ubuntu with KDE Plasma Desktop technology. Here we use Kubuntu 24.04 LTS "Noble Numbat" which has been released this year. This covers making normal application shortcuts, as well as file, document and even custom command line ones on desktop area for quick access. Finally, we include examples and easy to follow procedures so you can practice it immediately on your computer. Happy computing with Kubuntu and we wish you success!

Plasma power management woes and solutions

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 28, 2024

Background services, system settings

Quoting: Plasma power management woes and solutions —

I cannot express how much this string of problems, culminating in the power management issues, has harmed my good feeling about the laptop, about the operating system, about the general prospect of Linux being a viable option for home use. I am fully aware that bugs can happen, but I am also fully aware of the lack of rigor, testing and formal procedures in the software development space, Linux included. I refuse to accept the modern methodologies as the correct way of doing things. I'd rather see things slow down 10x and be tested 10x more, than have to handle random nonsense like the above.

Well, I cannot solve all of the world problems, but I have a laptop I need to use, and use it properly. The workarounds I outlined above helped me quite some. Ideally, they won't be necessary at all, and they will be fixed in the next round of updates. I also cannot promise you will have the same "luck" I have. But since I'm a dreamer and an eternal optimist, please try the tips and tricks I outlined in this tutorial. Namely, fiddle with the timeouts, disable/enable screen switch off, disable KScreen 2, and restart the power service. You might regain your full, peaceful productivity, as it should be. You might. Take care, fellow Don Quixotians.

Slackware-based Zenwalk Linux returns with "Santa Claus" edition
Overall, it sports the same changes as the latest Slackware refresh
 
Release of Ghostty 1.0
Ghostty 1.0 is out
My Favorite Linux Distro for 2024 is Not Ubuntu, Not Mint, It's This
Revealing my favorite Linux distribution before 2024 ends
See Pinned Ubuntu Dock Apps in the Application Grid
You may have noticed (or not) that if an app is pinned to the Ubuntu Dock you don’t see a shortcut for it in the applications grid
Keep putting pressure on Microsoft
Grassroots organization against a corporation as large as Microsoft is never easy
Like every year I take a couple of days off at the end of the year to wind down and spent time with the family
This Week in GNOME: #180 Image Editing
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 20 to December 27
Plasma power management woes and solutions
Until recently, my Slimbook Executive laptop has worked beautifully
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.7, Linux 6.6.68, and Linux 6.1.122
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade
How managing networks differs on Windows 10 and Linux
If you're considering leaving the soon-to-sunsetted Windows 10 for Linux
Windows TCO: Windows Botnets and More
AI, Hardware and Open Models: Headed in the Linux Direction
From the 1960s onwards, IBM's mainframe systems started the era of proprietary hardware and software, which trickled into the PC
Ruby 3.4.0 Released
"We are pleased to announce the release of Ruby 3.4.0"
AI Image Upscaler 'Upscayl' 2.15 Added Multiple Languages & TTA Mode
Upscayl, the popular free open-source Hey Hi (AI) image upscaler, announced new 2.15 released at Christmas!
9 Major Annoyances With Linux That Look Like a Thing of the Past in 2025
It is a breeze to use GNU/Linux in 2025 with all the major annoyances gone
12 Best Free and Open Source TypeScript-Based Web Content Management Systems
All the software featured here is published under an open source license
The 2025 Android phone I’m most looking forward to isn’t from Samsung or Google
Serpent OS Enters Alpha with GNOME and COSMIC Spins, Powered by Linux 6.12 LTS
Ikey Doherty released today the long-anticipated alpha version of his new independent Linux distro, Serpent OS, which features some of the latest and greatest technologies and applications.
Linux Mint vs. Ubuntu: How Different Are They, Really?
As an open-source operating system, Linux has a lot of different distros—think of them as flavors
Logseq – privacy-first platform for knowledge management and collaboration
Logseq is a privacy-first, open-source knowledge management and note-taking software designed to enhance productivity and help users organize thoughts
Season’s Greetings from LinuxLinks
Everyone involved at LinuxLinks wishes you all a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year
WordPress vs Web Builders and Microsoft VC-backed Parasite (WP Engine) granted preliminary injunction in WordPress case
abuse and CMS news
