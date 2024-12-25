today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-12-15 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #307
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Openwashing
Open Source Initiative ☛ Top Open Source licenses in 2024
The top 20 OSI-Approved licenses most frequently sought out by our community in 2024 based on number of pageviews.
Software Freedom Conservancy ☛ Kuleana and software freedom for the future
footnote: The Luddites get a bad rap, but they were the skilled laborers who fought against technology replacing them in a way that's very reminiscent to our own movement. I highly recommend Brian Merchant's book "Blood in the Machine: The Origins of the Rebellion Against Big Tech"
Web Browsers/Web Servers
James G ☛ Advent of Patterns: Preferences
When I was designing Artemis, a calm web reader, I started to reflect on the importance of user preferences. I wanted the interface to feel like it was designed for the user. I could enable this by offering the user the ability to customise the design and layout of the tool; users could build a configuration that was best for them.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Medevel ☛ e107 CMS is Still Alive and Kicking Since 2002
When it comes to open-source content management systems (CMS), names like WordPress, Joomla, or Drupal might dominate the conversation. But did you know that e107 CMS, launched way back in 2002, is still very much alive and kicking?
Medevel ☛ While Odoo Community is Racing to Integrate AI, Other Competitors are Falling Behind
When setting up Odoo for a client recently, I stumbled upon something that caught my attention: the sheer volume of advanced addons available in Odoo’s ecosystem.
Medevel ☛ Why Ghost Might Not Be the Best Option for Email Marketing
Ghost has gained popularity as a modern publishing platform with built-in newsletter capabilities, making it an attractive choice for creators who want an all-in-one solution.
Standards/Consortia
PC World ☛ The befuddling world of USB-C charging, explained
Not every USB-C power supply is suitable for every device. Not all Type-C ports can be used to charge devices quickly or at all. And not every Type-C cable ensures reliable power transmission.
This guide will give you an overview of the technical possibilities of Type-C charging and recommends suitable power supply units for all devices. If you’d like to avoid all the background and simply know which cords as worth your hard-earned money, be sure to check out our roundup of the best USB-C cables. We perform hands-on tests that go far deeper than most other sources on the web.
