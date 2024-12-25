At first, this may seem counter-intuitive. Formal methods aren’t cheap, aren’t particularly easy, and don’t fit well into every software engineering approach. Its reasonable to start with the belief that a formal approach would increase costs, especially non-recurring engineering costs. My experience is that this isn’t true, for two reasons. The first is rework. Software engineering is somewhat unique in the engineering fields in that design and construction tend to happen at the same time, and a lot of construction can be started without a advancing much into design. This isn’t true in electrical engineering (designing a PCB or laying cables can’t really be done until design is complete), or civil engineering (starting the earthworks before you know what you’re building is possible, but a reliable way to waste money), or mechanical engineering, and so on. This is a huge strength of software - its mutability has been one of the reasons it has taken over the world - but can also significantly increase the cost of design iterations by turning design iterations into implementation iterations. The second is the cost of change. Once an API or system has customers, changing it becomes many times more expensive and difficult. This is fundamentally related to Hyrum’s Law: [...]