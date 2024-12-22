Web Browsers: Hyper Dropped From Curl, Blocking Ads Made Simpler
Daniel Stenberg ☛ dropping hyper
There simply were no users asking for it and there were almost no developers interested or knowledgeable enough to work on it. libcurl is written in C, hyper is written in rust and there is a C binding glue layer in between. It takes someone who is interested and good at both languages to dig in, understand the architectures, the challenges and the protocols to drive this all the way through.
But with no user demand, why do it?
LWN ☛ Stenberg: Dropping hyper
Curl maintainer Daniel Stenberg announces
that the curl project will be dropping hyper, its experimental HTTP backend
written in Rust, due to lack of developer interest.
While the experiment itself is deemed a failure, I think we learned
from it and improved curl in the process. We had to rethink and
reassess several implementation details when we aligned HTTP
behavior with hyper. libcurl parses and handles HTTP stricter
now. Better.
Phoronix ☛ Curl Drops Support For Hyper Rust HTTP Backend Citing Little Demand
The widely-used Curl project has removed support for its Rust-written Hyper HTTP back-end that they were experimentally shipping for several years.
Don Marti ☛ Don Marti: turning off browser ad features from the command line
(Previously: Google Chrome ad features checklist, turn off advertising features in Firefox.)
The Mozilla Firefox and Surveillance Giant Google Chrome browsers both have built-in advertising features, which I generally turn off because putting advertising features, even
privacy-enhancingones, in browsers is a bad idea. But the problem with going in to the settings and changing stuff is that it only affects one browser profile at a time.