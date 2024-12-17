Managing Kubernetes clusters efficiently is critical, especially as their size is growing. A significant challenge with large clusters is the memory overhead caused by list requests.

In the existing implementation, the kube-apiserver processes list requests by assembling the entire response in-memory before transmitting any data to the client. But what if the response body is substantial, say hundreds of megabytes? Additionally, imagine a scenario where multiple list requests flood in simultaneously, perhaps after a brief network outage. While API Priority and Fairness has proven to reasonably protect kube-apiserver from CPU overload, its impact is visibly smaller for memory protection. This can be explained by the differing nature of resource consumption by a single API request - the CPU usage at any given time is capped by a constant, whereas memory, being uncompressible, can grow proportionally with the number of processed objects and is unbounded. This situation poses a genuine risk, potentially overwhelming and crashing any kube-apiserver within seconds due to out-of-memory (OOM) conditions. To better visualize the issue, let's consider the below graph.