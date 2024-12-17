today's howtos
How to use MOTD in Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04 GNU/Linux or any version
Learn how to use the MOTD file to show a custom message to users on the command terminal upon logging in to the Ubuntu 24.04 / 22.04 server or desktop. MOTD is a simple text file in a GNU/Linux system that displays a custom text message on login using the command line locally or SSH.
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Enhancing Kubernetes API Server Efficiency with API Streaming
Managing Kubernetes clusters efficiently is critical, especially as their size is growing. A significant challenge with large clusters is the memory overhead caused by list requests.
In the existing implementation, the kube-apiserver processes list requests by assembling the entire response in-memory before transmitting any data to the client. But what if the response body is substantial, say hundreds of megabytes? Additionally, imagine a scenario where multiple list requests flood in simultaneously, perhaps after a brief network outage. While API Priority and Fairness has proven to reasonably protect kube-apiserver from CPU overload, its impact is visibly smaller for memory protection. This can be explained by the differing nature of resource consumption by a single API request - the CPU usage at any given time is capped by a constant, whereas memory, being uncompressible, can grow proportionally with the number of processed objects and is unbounded. This situation poses a genuine risk, potentially overwhelming and crashing any kube-apiserver within seconds due to out-of-memory (OOM) conditions. To better visualize the issue, let's consider the below graph.
University of Toronto ☛ I think Go union type proposals should start with their objectives
At this point I've skimmed a number of relatively serious union type proposals for Go (which is to say, people who were serious enough to write something substantial in the Go issue tracker). One of the feelings I've wound up with as a result of this is that any such union type proposal should probably start out by describing what its objectives are, not what its proposed syntax is.
Markup from Hell ☛ You don’t need the isOpen class
One of the principles of web accessibility is to be perceivable. That means not relying exclusively on one sense, like sight, to provide information. In the above case, if I can’t see the content being shown or hidden, how do I know my button click did anything?