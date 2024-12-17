Security Leftovers
Scoop News Group ☛ PHP backdoor looks to be work of Chinese-linked APT group
Known as Glutton, researchers at QiAnXin’s XLab believe Winnti is responsible for the malware.
Integrity/Availability/Authenticity
Wired ☛ Hackers Can Jailbreak Digital License Plates to Make Others Pay Their Tolls and Tickets
Worse still, Rodriguez points out that a jailbroken license plate can be changed not just to an arbitrary number but also to the number of another vehicle—whose driver would then receive the malicious user's tickets and toll bills. “If you can change the license plate number whenever you want, you can cause some real problems,” Rodriguez says.
Confidentiality
Let's Encrypt ☛ A Note from our Executive Director - Let's Encrypt
Because we’ve done so much to encourage automation over the past decade, most of our subscribers aren’t going to have to do much in order to switch to shorter lived certificates. We, on the other hand, are going to have to think about the possibility that we will need to issue 20x as many certificates as we do now. It’s not inconceivable that at some point in our next decade we may need to be prepared to issue 100,000,000 certificates per day.
