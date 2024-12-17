Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Open Source Security Podcast, "The Year of The Linux Desktop"
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Zen and the Art of Kernel Preempting | LINUX Unplugged 593
A special guest joins us for the news, then we dive headfirst into our RT GNU/Linux kernel adventures—where speed seduced, but stability ghosted us.
-
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Open Source Security Podcast Episode 459 – CWE Top 25 List
Josh and Kurt talk about a CWE Top 25 list from MITRE. The list itself is fine, but we discuss why the list looks the way it does (it’s because of WordPress). We also discuss why Josh hates lists like this (because they never create any actions).
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ No. 2025 Won't Be The Year of The Linux Desktop. [Ed: Back to his bashing routine; Bryan Lunduke is Still 100% Trolling With His Facts-Free Provocation 'Masterpiece' Called 'Linux Sucks']
Programmers banned. Bankruptcy & Funding problems. Lawsuits galore. 2024 was the worst year for Linux. Ever. And 2025 isn't going to save us.