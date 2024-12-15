today's leftovers
-
Kushal Das: Open Source talk at KTH computer science students organization
Last Tuesday, during lunch hours I had a talk at KTH computer science students' organization. The topic was
Open Source and career. My main goal was tell the attendees that contribution size does not matter, but continuing contributing to various projects can change someone's life and career in a positive way. I talked about the history of the Free Software movement and Open Source. I also talked a bit about Aaron Swartz and asked the participants to watch the documentary The Internet's Own Boy. Some were surprised to hear about Sunet's Open Source work.
-
Windows TCO
-
New York Times ☛ Personal Data of Rhode Island Residents Breached in Large Cyberattack
An “international cybercriminal group” harvested the personal data of potentially hundreds of thousands of people from the state’s social services and health insurance systems, officials said.
-
-
GNU/Linux
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
This Week in Linux 290: RHEL 10 Beta, Raspberry Pi 500, 20 Years of Thunderbird & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we have a lot to talk about. We have Betas to talk about. We have new hardware to talk about and so much more. So we got GNU/Linux Mint 22.1 Beta that's been released. There's also a Beta for Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux as well as AlmaLinux. We also have new hardware from the Raspberry Pi Foundation and we're gonna be celebrating 20 years of Thunderbird. All of this and more on This Week in Linux, the weekly news show that keeps you up to date with what's going on in the GNU/Linux and Open Source world.
-
-
-
Benchmarks
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Self-hosting a bookmarking tool
I was a massive fan and user of del.icio.us back in the day, then I moved to Pinboard when the renamed Delicious was Yahoo’d. It works great, but I’m self-hosting most other things, and this seems like a prime candidate.
Before I learn more Python and bake one myself (or do it in Perl), anyone have any they like? I don’t need it to be a “read later” style tool, nor does it need page archiving. It’s just a place to put bookmarks, tagged with… tags.
-
-
Applications
-
It's FOSS ☛ 5 Open-Source Tools That are Available Only on Windows, not on Linux
Not your usual list, but these are useful open-source apps for backdoored Windows users.
-
-
Desktop Environments/WMs
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
Kaidan 0.10.1: Media Sharing and New Message Marker Fixes
This release fixes some bugs. Have a look at the changelog for more details.
-
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
New Releases
-
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Daedalus-series version 6.5.1
Forum member TerryH reported that the feature of moving the flip-out-of-container button into the tray, does not work for Daedalus-in-container, but does for Scarthgap-in-container:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=137817#p137817
Yes, Daedalus 6.5.1 is required to be run in a container. Which motivated me to release it pronto.
-
-
BSD
-
Nico Cartron ☛ Yes, it's useful to contact FreeBSD ports maintainers
Then I realised that while the port had been updated, the package was on a different branch, since I was on the default FreeBSD package branch, i.e. quarterly.
Fortunately, the FreeBSD handbook has a section about it, which explains how to switch to Latest.
-
-
Hardware/Modding
-
Russell Coker ☛ Russell Coker: OnePlus 6 Debian
I recently got a OnePlus 6 for the purpose of running Debian, here’s the Debian wiki page about it [1]. It runs Debian nicely and the basic functions all work, but the problem I’m having now is that AldiMobile (Telstra) and KoganMobile (Vodafone) don’t enable VoLTE for that and all the Australian telcos have turned off 3G. The OnePlus 6 does VoLTE with Chinese SIMs so the phone itself can do it.
-
Russell Coker ☛ Russell Coker: Hisense 65U80G 65″ Inch 8K ULED Android TV (2021)
The Aim
I just bought a Hisense 65U80G 65″ Inch 8K ULED Android TV (2021 model) for $1,568 including delivery. I got that deal by googling refurbished 8K TVs and finding the cheapest one I could buy. Amazon and eBay didn’t have any good prices on second hand 8K TVs and new ones start at $3,000 on special. I didn’t assess how Hisense compares to other TVs, as far as I could determine there was only one model of 8K TV on sale in Australia in the price range I was prepared to pay. So I won’t review how this TV compares to other models but how refurbished TVs compare to other display options.
I bought this because the highest resolution monitor in my price range is 5120*2160 [1]. While I could get a 5128*2880 monitor for around $1,500 paying 3* the money for 33% more pixels is bad value for money. Getting 4* the pixels for under 3* the price is good value even when it’s a TV with the lower display quality that involves.
Before buying this TV I read this blog post by Daniel Lawrence about using an 8K TV as a primary monitor [2]. While he has an interesting setup with a 65″ TV on a large desk it’s not what I plan to do at this time.
-
-