today's leftovers

I was a massive fan and user of del.icio.us back in the day, then I moved to Pinboard when the renamed Delicious was Yahoo’d. It works great, but I’m self-hosting most other things, and this seems like a prime candidate.

Before I learn more Python and bake one myself (or do it in Perl), anyone have any they like? I don’t need it to be a “read later” style tool, nor does it need page archiving. It’s just a place to put bookmarks, tagged with… tags.