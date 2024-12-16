The QuartzPro64 is a developer board featuring the Rockchip RK3588 system-on-chip . It is designed for applications requiring high-performance computing, extensive connectivity, and flexible expansion options.

lowRISC has released Sonata v1.0, the first stable and long-term iteration of its platform under the Sunburst project. Funded by DSbD and UKRI, Sonata is designed for embedded systems engineers to implement CHERIoT technology, enabling compartmentalization and enhanced memory safety.