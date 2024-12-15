Content Management Systems (CMS): WordPress, Odoo, WooCommerce, and Nextcloud

This week’s preliminary injunction in the WordPress/WP Engine saga clears a lot of air for the CMS space. But does it clear enough?

The preliminary injunction against WordPress wasn’t exactly much of a surprise when it was announced. You know how people say, “Don’t hold your breath?” I was able to hold my breath when following this one. (That said, whew,)

Months after WordPress founder and Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg decided to spark a public squabble with WP Engine over its business practices, a federal judge ruled that Mullenweg’s high-profile attempts to sabotage a competitor needed to be rolled back.