Content Management Systems (CMS): WordPress, Odoo, WooCommerce, and Nextcloud
This week’s preliminary injunction in the WordPress/WP Engine saga clears a lot of air for the CMS space. But does it clear enough?
The preliminary injunction against WordPress wasn’t exactly much of a surprise when it was announced. You know how people say, “Don’t hold your breath?” I was able to hold my breath when following this one. (That said, whew,)
Months after WordPress founder and Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg decided to spark a public squabble with WP Engine over its business practices, a federal judge ruled that Mullenweg’s high-profile attempts to sabotage a competitor needed to be rolled back.
Odoo is an open-source ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) platform that offers a suite of business applications, including CRM, inventory, sales, accounting, and more. Its modular architecture allows businesses to deploy only the features they need, making it highly customizable and scalable.
WooCommerce is a powerful, open-source e-commerce plugin for WordPress, allowing you to create and manage online stores. While many commercial WooCommerce themes exist on marketplaces like ThemeForest, finding open-source WooCommerce-ready themes offers significant benefits for developers: full customization freedom, transparent code, and no licensing restrictions.
Before we get started here, I want to stress that this is just my opinion, if it works for you and you're happy with their offering, that's great. I still think it's shit though.