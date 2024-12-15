Traceroute is a command-line tool included with Windows and other operating systems. Along with the ping command, it’s an important tool for understanding Internet connection problems, including packet loss and high latency.

If you’re having trouble connecting to a website, traceroute can tell you where the problem is. It can also help visualize the path traffic takes between your computer and a web server.

How Traceroute Works

When you connect to a website—say, howtogeek.com—the traffic has to go through several intermediaries before reaching the website. The traffic goes through your local router, your Internet service provider’s routers, onto larger networks, and so on.