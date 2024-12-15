today's howtos
-
Dan Langille ☛ kernel: swap_pager: cannot allocate bio
This morning, I saw this in my logs: In this post: FreeBSD 14.1 r730-03 Looking in he logs, there wasn’t much useful: Searching online, I found swap_pager: cannot allocate bio so I decided to limit ARC size. I’ve done this before, and recently too..
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Updating an old Ansible role with multiple OS support
I had a series of roles in my old Ansible library that were configured, a little something, like this: [...]
-
Installing and Configuring SSH on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky GNU/Linux 9
All server administrators and developers use Secure Shell (SSH) to remotely connect to and manage GNU/Linux servers. SSH provides an encrypted connection over a secure channel, enabling users to perform specific tasks safely, such as file transfer, system administration, and application management. Almalinux 9 and its previous versions support SSH out of the box.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Use Traceroute to Identify Network Problems
Traceroute is a command-line tool included with Windows and other operating systems. Along with the ping command, it’s an important tool for understanding Internet connection problems, including packet loss and high latency.
If you’re having trouble connecting to a website, traceroute can tell you where the problem is. It can also help visualize the path traffic takes between your computer and a web server.
How Traceroute Works
When you connect to a website—say, howtogeek.com—the traffic has to go through several intermediaries before reaching the website. The traffic goes through your local router, your Internet service provider’s routers, onto larger networks, and so on.