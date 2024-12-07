posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 07, 2024



Quoting: OBS Studio 31 Debuts With New NVIDIA Blur Features —

The open-source broadcasting software OBS Studio, a beloved tool for streamers, content creators, and media professionals worldwide, has rolled out its latest update, version 31, packed with exciting features, significant changes, and essential fixes.

One of the standout additions is the introduction of the NVIDIA Blur Filter and Background Blur, which provides users with enhanced options for creating visually engaging streams. Coupled with new preview scrollbars and zoom/scale indicators, users now have more control and flexibility when fine-tuning their scenes.