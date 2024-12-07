This Linux Theme Gave Me the Windows 95 Experience in 2024
Quoting: This Linux Theme Gave Me the Windows 95 Experience in 2024 —
There are a few requirements if you want to go back to the future on your Linux PC. Chicago95 is a theme for Xfce, a Linux desktop environment that controls how your Linux PC appears. It works by replacing the icons, backgrounds, UI elements, sounds, and more to closely resemble an old Windows 95 PC. Xfce is one of the default environments used on Linux Mint, but you can easily use it on other Linux distributions like Ubuntu (via Xubuntu) and Debian.