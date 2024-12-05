posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 05, 2024



Quoting: Das U-Blog by Prashanth: Third Laptop: Lenovo ThinkPad P14s —

Despite these minor & moderate problems, I am reasonably happy with this laptop. Because I am only using it for personal use and my personal use is much more limited compared to before, I am more willing to settle & live with these issues & fixes for now. Additionally, it is easy for me to claim that in the future, I will be more careful about checking these issues with Linux and with the laptop hardware so that I can get the best possible Linux experience with my next laptop. However, there is no guarantee that laptops will continue to be sold at a large scale to end users in a few years from now, that it will continue to be possible to install Linux on them at all, or that it will be possible to avoid further encroachment of AI tools (like Microsoft Copilot) or of personal data collection by big companies. As I have matured with age and I am able to get a better perspective on my own life by having more things in my past to look back upon, although I certainly hope that I can still buy laptops & install Linux on them and would be disappointed if that were no longer the case & troubled by what that means for individuals' data privacy, I can be more OK with the idea that even if my next computer doesn't let me install Linux or avoid encroachment of AI tools or of personal data collection, I can take pride in having done what I could (within the constraints of my own comfort with interacting with my own personal computers) for many years (as I have now been running Linux Mint on my own personal computers for over 15 years).