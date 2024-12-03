Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform Service on AWS now available in the AWS Marketplace
As hybrid cloud environments within organizations grow more complex, the need for greater efficiency and speed intensifies. To address these challenges, organizations can leverage the centralized control plane of the Ansible Automation Platform Service on AWS, enabling them to develop, manage and scale automation initiatives across their entire IT infrastructure. Ansible Automation Platform acts as a powerful force multiplier, orchestrating and scaling automation across all IT domains, including directly within your AWS Cloud environment.
Red Hat Official ☛ Announcing the Open Container InitiativeReferrers API on Quay.io: A step towards enhanced security and compliance
This command signs the image using Cosign, utilizing the OCI 1.1 Referrers mode.
FOSSLinux ☛ [Update] 25 Must-Have Apps for Fedora GNU/Linux Users
Maximize your Fedora GNU/Linux experience with this comprehensive guide to the top 25 apps! From development tools like VS Code to multimedia favorites like GIMP, this curated list covers essential applications for productivity, creativity, and system management. Perfect for beginners and pros alike!
Red Hat expands AWS alliance with additional Ansible and OpenShift offerings. Red Hat Inc. today said its Ansible Automation Platform Service is now available as a managed offering in Amazon Web Services Inc. Marketplace. Ansible, an open-source configuration management tool, can be used to simplify the management of hybrid cloud infrastructure and automate complex activities.
Red Hat ☛ Enable nested containers in OpenShift Dev Spaces with user namespaces
Flexibility and isolation are key for developers working with various tools and technologies in today's fast-paced development environments. Tools like LocalStack, TestContainers, Ansible, Amazon Web Services Cloud Development Kit (AWS CDK), AWS Serverless Application Model (SAM) CLI, and Knative Functions have become essential for developers to simulate cloud services, run containerized tests, and manage automation tasks. These tools often rely on the ability to run containers within a development workspace. However, when operating in platforms like Red Hat OpenShift Dev Spaces, the lack of support for nested containers can hinder these processes.
The Register UK ☛ Discover the future of Linux security[Ed: IBM is paying The Register again (ads as 'articles')]
On December 10th at 10am PT/1pm ET, Red Hat invites IT professionals to State of Linux Security Symposium 2024 - an event that offers practical strategies for securing Linux environments.