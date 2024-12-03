Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve been teaching myself Rust. I don’t have a pressing need to write much Rust right now, but I’m intrigued by the promises of memory safety, and have been increasingly impressed at the quality of some of the software that the community produces. I also think that the concepts popularised by Rust, such as the borrow checker, will stick around in computing for many years to come and I’d like to have more hands-on experience with that.

The Rust language also encourages the ideas of safety and soundness - sound code is (approximately) code that can’t cause memory corruption or exhibit undefined behaviour. You can read more in this excellent post Safety and Soundness in Rust.

This blog post started out life as a post about Rust and my experience learning it, but I got interested in the performance of the server implementation I came up with and the post evolved into a post more about profiling and load testing!