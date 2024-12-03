Programming Leftovers
Victor Kropp ☛ Advent of Code Day 2
The second puzzle is there, and with its second part I got my first wrong answer. Of course, because I wanted to trick the game and get tricked myself instead.
Vereis ☛ vereis' site
The cool thing is that all three of these things are both built into the language/runtime itself, but they're also all more or less "emergent" properties of the underlying design choices that were made when the language was created.
Alex Russell ☛ If Not React, Then What?
Frameworkism isn't delivering. The answer isn't a different tool, it's the courage to do engineering.
Jon Seager ☛ Experimenting with Rust, Nix, K6 and Parca
Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve been teaching myself Rust. I don’t have a pressing need to write much Rust right now, but I’m intrigued by the promises of memory safety, and have been increasingly impressed at the quality of some of the software that the community produces. I also think that the concepts popularised by Rust, such as the borrow checker, will stick around in computing for many years to come and I’d like to have more hands-on experience with that.
The Rust language also encourages the ideas of safety and soundness - sound code is (approximately) code that can’t cause memory corruption or exhibit undefined behaviour. You can read more in this excellent post Safety and Soundness in Rust.
This blog post started out life as a post about Rust and my experience learning it, but I got interested in the performance of the server implementation I came up with and the post evolved into a post more about profiling and load testing!
Rlang ☛ How to Replace Missing Values in R: A Comprehensive Guide
Are you working with a dataset in R that has missing values? Don’t worry, it’s a common issue that every R programmer faces. In this in-depth guide, we’ll cover various techniques to effectively handle and replace missing values in vectors, data frames, and specific columns. Let’s dive in!
Luke Harris ☛ Advent of Code ’24: Day One
I’m attempting Advent of Code this year using Go. It took me three attempts to solve the first puzzle, but I got it!
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Advent of Code 2024: How to write notes as a developer
Advent of Code 2024 kicked off yesterday with day 1. Over the past couple of years, I have written educational / blog style commentary on my solutions. I wanted to experiment with something new this year.
As I’ve lately been writing about and talking with people about taking notes as a developer, I decided to use this year’s Advent of Code as a showcase of how you can start building your own technical knowledge base.
University of Toronto ☛ Union types ('enum types') would be complicated in Go
Every so often, people wish that Go had enough features to build some equivalent of Rust's Result type or Option type, often so that Go programmers could have more ergonomic error handling. One core requirement for this is what Rust calls an Enum and what is broadly known as a Union type. Unfortunately, doing a real enum or union type in Go is not particularly simple, and it definitely requires significant support by the Go compiler and the runtime.
AdventOfCode ☛ Day 1 - Advent of Code 2024
Collect stars by solving puzzles. Two puzzles will be made available on each day in the Advent calendar; the second puzzle is unlocked when you complete the first. Each puzzle grants one star. Good luck!
AdventOfCode ☛ Day 2 - Advent of Code 2024
The unusual data (your puzzle input) consists of many reports, one report per line. Each report is a list of numbers called levels that are separated by spaces. For example: [...]
Josef Strzibny: Test Driving Rails, 1st edition is released!
I am releasing my third book today. This time about Rails-native testing!
Idea
I am a big fan of Rails defaults and especially those for testing. Minitest and fixtures rock! But all I ever see are posts and books on RSpec. Nothing really wrong with RSpec (well, except 2 things), but I am surprised people don’t embrace the simplicity and performance of Rails default testing stack (less dependencies too!).
IT Jungle ☛ Stop Coding In C and C++, Feds Say
Two federal agencies asked the IT world last month to stop developing applications in memory unsafe languages like C and C++ and to come up with roadmaps to migrate existing apps. While the security alert is unlikely to have a major impact on I.C.B.M. i application development, the C family of languages does have a presence on the I.C.B.M. midrange server that will be very tough to remove.
Education
[Old] The Unix Heritage Society ☛ The Unix Heritage Society
The Unix Heritage Society's aims include:
• The preservation and maintenance of historical and non-mainstream UNIX systems;
• The further development of existing UNIX systems; and
• The continual fostering of the Unix community spirit.
Perl ☛ German Perl/Raku Workshop 2025
The workshop will take place next year from Monday 12 May to Wednesday 14 May at the Kolpinghaus in Munich.
-
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2024.49 Advention
It’s that time of the year again! The 2024 Raku Advent Calendar is upon us. With two blog posts already! Santa is also quite a bit happier to see only 2 slots are left open (as of this writing)!
-
Perl Data Language ☛ Day 1: What is Perl Data Language? - PDL Advent calendar 2024
PDL stores its values in a "vectorized data structure" which is compact in memory, usually in doubles and pre-declared sizes. This allows for fast traversal and manipulation. The underlying code is written in C for speed, with access to the internal structure for those who feel the need to tinker.
A PDL object is sometimes refered to as an ndarray (N-dimensional array) to conform with usage in other languages. Simply put, PDL gives you the ability to process large chunks of data at once.
Rakulang ☛ Day 2 – WAT LLM coding tool do you want for Christmas? – Raku Advent Calendar
Finding flow while programming is the art of staying in the Goldilocks zone – working on challenges that are not too hard and not too easy.
Rakulang ☛ Day 3 – Merry Cromas – Raku Advent Calendar
Some more digging and they found some great ideas about using HTMX with raku Cro here and here. This was beginning to look cool. According to Carson Gross – the inventor of HTMX, this was the best present ever – they could move the centre of gravity of web development from front end JavaScript (bleh) back to server side Raku (\o/) and keep their tree dynamic and modern at the same time.
Perl ☛ Perl Advent Calendar 2024 - While You're Waiting for Corinna
You'd like something a touch more robust and modern than Moo/se, but what can you do? Let's look in Santa's Bag and see what we can find.
Perl ☛ Perl Advent Calendar 2024 - A Trio of Modules to Speed Up Your Web Applications!
It is the season of giving, and Perl has a few special packages waiting under the tree that can give your web applications a little extra pep in their step. This holiday, let's celebrate three modules that make web development smoother and faster: HTTP::XSHeaders, HTTP::XSCookies, and URI::XSEscape. These tools are like those little surprises that make everything run just a bit better, a bit faster — without you lifting a finger. Let's unwrap their magic and see how they bring a new level of efficiency to Perl web applications!
-
Python
Cory Dransfeldt ☛ A year of blocking AI crawlers
It's gone from a text file, to a text file and table of metrics generated from a JSON file with some talented folks contributing well-organized automation written in Python (which is — decidedly — not my forté).
-
ID Root ☛ How To Play YouTube Video using Python
In the age of digital content, integrating video playback into applications is becoming increasingly essential. YouTube, being one of the largest video platforms, offers a wealth of resources that can be harnessed through programming.
-
Qt
Qt ☛ Qt 6.8.1 Released
-
Qt ☛ Qt for MCUs 2.9 Released
We are excited to announce Qt for MCUs 2.9, which comes with many key features to enable Qt for MCUs to support more use cases in the IoT, Consumer and Automotive segments. Here are few of the major highlights from the 2.9 release.
-
Qt ☛ Qt Creator 15 released
Qt Creator 15 is here, bringing native support for backdoored Windows on ARM, refreshed visuals, and improvements to enhance your productivity. Dive in and explore the enhancements!
-
Java
Arjen Wiersma ☛ Advent of Code 2024
It is December again and that means it is time for the Advent of Code. Due to my workload and family obligations I will probably not be able to get very far this year, but still I wanted to write a post about it.
This year I am using Java, together with my students. My goal is to write as modern as possible Java, which means using streams and new language constructs where possible.
