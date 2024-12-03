Latest Canonical/Ubuntu Announcements
Ubuntu ☛ Join Canonical in Mumbai at HPE Discover More
Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, is proud to sponsor HPE Discover More in Mumbai. Join us to learn how Canonical and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) can help you securely advance your business with comprehensive open source solutions that span from infrastructure to MLOps platforms.
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical announces public beta of optimized Ubuntu image for Qualcomm IoT platforms
Today Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, and Qualcomm® Technologies announce the official beta launch of the very first optimized image of Ubuntu for Qualcomm® IoT Platforms. Through this beta program, developers will be able to download and use Ubuntu 22.04 LTS for the Qualcomm® RB3 Gen 2 Vision kit, which runs on the Qualcomm® QCS6490 processor.
Ubuntu ☛ Industrial cybersecurity: the journey towards IEC 62443 compliance
Industrial cybersecurity is on every CISO’s mind as manufacturers strive to integrate their IT and OT operations to drive efficiency and productivity. However, with increased connectivity comes heightened risk. This means that securing devices, networks, and systems is a critical challenge.