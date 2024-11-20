Security Leftovers
-
Philipp Kern: debian.org now supports Security Key-backed SSH keys
debian.org's infrastructure now supports using Security Key-backed SSH keys. DDs (and guests) can use the mail gateway to add SSH keys of the types sk-ecdsa-sha2-nistp256@openssh.com and sk-ssh-ed25519@openssh.com to their LDAP accounts.
-
Bruce Schneier ☛ Most of 2023’s Top Exploited Vulnerabilities Were Zero-Days
Zero-day vulnerabilities are more commonly used, according to the Five Eyes:
Key Findings
In 2023, malicious cyber actors exploited more zero-day vulnerabilities to compromise enterprise networks compared to 2022, allowing them to conduct cyber operations against higher-priority targets. In 2023, the majority of the most frequently exploited vulnerabilities were initially exploited as a zero-day, which is an increase from 2022, when less than half of the top exploited vulnerabilities were exploited as a zero-day.
-
SANS ☛ Exploit attempts for unpatched Citrix vulnerability, (Mon, Nov 18th)
It is commonly used for remote work, and I have seen it used in call center setups to isolate individual workstations from the actual desktop.
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (binutils, libsoup, squid:4, tigervnc, and webkit2gtk3), Debian (icinga2, postgresql-13, postgresql-15, smarty3, symfony, thunderbird, and waitress), Fedora (dotnet9.0, ghostscript, microcode_ctl, php-bartlett-PHP-CompatInfo, python-waitress, and webkitgtk), Gentoo (Perl, Pillow, and X.Org X server, XWayland), Oracle (binutils, cups-filters, giflib, squid, and webkit2gtk3), Red Hat (webkit2gtk3), SUSE (ansible-core, apache2, gio-branding-upstream, icinga2, kernel-devel, libnghttp2-14, libsoup-2_4-1, libsoup-3_0-0, libvirt, nodejs-electron, postgresql13, postgresql16, python39, rclone, thunderbird, ucode-intel-20241112, and wget), and Ubuntu (python-asyncssh and tomcat9).