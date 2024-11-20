Free and Open Source Software
7 Useful Free and Open Source 3D Model Viewers - LinuxLinks
This article focuses on software tools which let you view 3D models. There’s a wide range of formats available, and most tools don’t support every format.
For 3D printers, the most used file format is STL. An STL file stores information about your 3D model. The format represents the raw surface of a model with small triangles. This file will encode the surface geometry of the object, the concept used at this step is called tessellation. Tesselation is the action of tiling a surface with geometric shapes, and especially triangles
The tools featured here make it very simple to view 3D models. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Nosey Parker - find secrets in textual data - LinuxLinks
The scanning and reporting steps are implemented as separate commands because you may wish to generate several reports from one expensive scan run.
This is free and open source software.
Poem - full-featured and easy-to-use web framework - LinuxLinks
Poem is a full-featured and easy-to-use web framework with the Rust programming language.
This is free and open source software.
qrcp - transfer files over Wi-Fi from your computer to a mobile device - LinuxLinks
Most QR apps can detect URLs in decoded text and act accordingly (i.e. open the decoded URL with the default browser), so when the QR code is scanned the content will begin downloading by the mobile browser.
This is free and open source software.
Hyde - static site generator - LinuxLinks
Hyde is a static website generator.
Hyde desires to fulfill the lofty goal of removing the pain points involved in creating and maintaining static websites.
This is free and open source software. It is not currently maintained.
Guacamole - clientless remote desktop gateway - LinuxLinks
Apache Guacamole is split into two sub-projects: “guacamole-client”, the HTML5 web application which serves the Guacamole client to users, and “guacamole-server”, the remote desktop proxy which the web application communicates with.
This is free and open source software.
dragit - intuitive file sharing between devices - LinuxLinks
Dragit helps you share files between computers in the same network.
The application uses mDNS for automatic device discovery with help of libp2p library. The GUI is implemented in gtk-rs.
This is free and open source software.